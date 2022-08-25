Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England are the current Commonwealth Games champions after beating Australia 2-1 earlier this month

Hannah Martin scored four goals as England cruised to a 15-0 victory over Croatia in their first EuroHockey Championship qualifier.

There were nine different names on the scoresheet as England, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, dominated in Durham.

England will face Wales on Saturday before taking on Slovakia on Sunday.

The group winners will qualify for the 2023 EuroHockey Championship in Germany.

Martin opened the scoring from a penalty corner after five minutes and had a hat-trick before half-time as David Ralph's side went into the break with an 8-0 lead.

Giselle Ansley, Ellie Rayer and Tessa Howard all scored twice. England sit above Wales in the Pool A standings on goal difference.