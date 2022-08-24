Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Gareth Furlong scored nine goals in the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Gareth Furlong scored four goals and Rupert Shipperley hit a hat-trick as Wales enjoyed a resounding 8-0 win over Switzerland in a EuroHockey Championship qualifier.

Furlong's goals included two in the space of a minute in Glasgow.

Jolyon Morgan was also on the scoresheet as Wales made the perfect start in their qualifying group.

Wales face Scotland on Thursday with their final game against Gibraltar on Saturday.

The group winners will qualify for the 2023 Euro Hockey Championship in Germany.