'There's still more in this team' - Mullan after Ireland's 7-0 win

Ireland captain Katie Mullan says her team has a "very exciting" future after reaching next year's EuroHockey Championship.

Mullan led Ireland to three victories from three games in last week's Dublin qualifying tournament to secure a spot in the Monchengladbach event.

"It was a great week and a huge relief to secure that European spot for next season," said the Ballymoney player.

"The pressure was on us but it was a great week."

Ireland were in action again just a month after finishing a disappointing 11th in the World Cup - four years are making the final.

Mullan scored the only goal in a crucial 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Saturday before the tournament favourites thumped Turkey 7-0 in their final game a day later.

Irish skipper Katie Mullan scores the only goal of the game against Czech Republic

Qualification for the EuroHockey Championship also opens a route to Paris 2024 and a second straight Olympic Games appearance for Ireland.

"This was always going to be a challenging tournament - it was a very different situation to the World Cup as we were the team everyone wanted to beat," added Mullan.

"It was just fantastic that for the first time since November 2019 we played in front of a home crowd. So many people were there to support us.

"The experience the youngsters in the team have had in just one summer is incredible. To go and play in a World Cup with five players getting their first cap and then winning a tournament on home soil.

"The experience they are getting is second to none and means we can grow and develop as quickly as possible. It's very exciting for the future of the Ireland team and the future of hockey on the island.

"We knew going into this tournament it was going to have a huge impact on the qualification gateway for Paris - we had it in the back of our minds."

