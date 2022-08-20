Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Irish skipper Katie Mullan scores the only goal of the game against Czech Republic

Katie Mullan's first-half goal was enough to give Ireland a 1-0 win over Czech Republic in the EuroHockey qualifier in Dublin.

The captain turned and shot on the reverse stick to find the corner of the goal.

It makes it two wins from two games for the hosts after Thursday's 3-0 victory over Poland.

Ireland need only a draw against Turkey in Sunday's final game to secure a place in next year's finals in Germany.

Despite controlling territory and possession in the first quarter, Ireland struggled to create many clear-cut chances.

One they did almost resulted in the opening goal when after some superb work from Deirdre Duke and Naomi Carroll along the touch line the ball found its way onto the stick of Mullan in front of goal, but her effort was somehow blocked by a Czech Republic stick.

The home side raised the tempo in the second quarter and were rewarded with the goal their play deserved in the 21st minute.

Mullan won the ball in the circle and created space for herself to fire home and put the Irish in front.

As the game wore on the frustration began to grow for Ireland as their opponents defended deep and with 11 players behind the ball they were difficult to break down.

However, Ayeisha McFerran didn't have a touch of the ball in the entire game as Ireland were never tested and were good value for their win although they will look at their performance and the inability at times to break down a stubborn defence.

Poland beat Turkey 2-0 in the other game but barring a huge shock it should be Ireland moving on to the finals next summer.