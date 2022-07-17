Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales' most-capped male player Lewis Prosser is one of the captains for the Games in Birmingham

South Africa beat Wales men 6-1 in their second game of the international series in Cardiff as the teams warm up ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The visitors' Ryan Julius scored the opener with Ioan Wall soon replying.

But South Africa scored five more through Connor Beachamp, Matthew Cuise-Brown, Samkelo MvImbi, Keenan Horne and Dayann Cassiem.

Wales also lost 5-3 to South Africa on Saturday while Wales women beat the same nation 1-0.

Wales women also face a second Test against South Africa at Cardiff's National Hockey Centre. on Sunday.

Th games are among five matches being played at Cardiff's National Hockey Centre with 19 July the next date for matches.

Wales' women begin their Commonwealth campaign against Canada on 29 July, while the men face Canada the day after. Both teams have also been grouped with England, Ghana and India.