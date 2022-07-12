Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Argentina are two-time winners of the Hockey World Cup

England missed out on the semi-finals of the Women's Hockey World Cup with a narrow 1-0 defeat by Argentina.

Argentina dominated early in the game but England keeper Maddie Hinch remained untested at half-time.

Victoria Granatto got the crucial strike when she deflected Rocio Sanchez's ball past Hinch at the near post early in the final quarter.

Goalkeeper Belen Succi denied England an equaliser in Terrassa, Spain, with two spectacular saves.

Argentina will now face Germany in their semi-final on Saturday.

England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb was emotional as she reflected on the loss for her side.

"Congratulations to Argentina, it was a great game," she said.

"I think what makes it so hard is that it was so close, either team didn't have much.

"I'm really proud of the whole of our team. The last time we played Argentina in the Pro League in Buenos Aires we were miles off and we have just come so far from then so we are obviously really disappointed."

Argentina's Eugenia Trinchinetti dedicated her player of the match award to Succi, who prevented the game from going to a shootout after a late England charge.

"We knew it was going to be a hard game but we are really happy. Now we have to look forward to the semi-final," said Trinchinetti.