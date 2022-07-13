Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales' most-capped male player Lewis Prosser is one of the captains for the Games in Birmingham

Wales' hockey teams will host South Africa in the final Tests before the start of the Commonwealth Games.

Five matches will be played on 16, 17 and 19 July - the first on the new pitch at Cardiff's National Hockey Centre.

Both nations are fairly evenly matched in terms of world rankings.

Wales' men and women are ranked 15th and 24th respectively, while South Africa's men and women are 16th and 17th in the world.

"Our opponents in South Africa are a good and very challenging test for both teams," said Hockey Wales head of performance Kevin Johnson.

"They are coming into Cardiff off the back of recent international competition, but we need to experience what this looks and feels like as it replicates the challenge facing us in Birmingham.

"With South Africa men coming off the back of a Pro-League campaign, and the women arriving in Cardiff straight from World Cup action, the matches promise to be a real battle - something that both the squads relish and enjoy in equal measure."

Wales' women begin their Commonwealth campaign against Canada on 29 July, while the men face Canada the day after. Both teams have also been grouped with England, Ghana and India.

The matches on 16 July will be streamed live on the BBC Sport Wales website and BBC iPlayer, and the women's match on Tuesday will be streamed live on S4C with bilingual commentary.