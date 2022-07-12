Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Sam Ward, who was top scorer in the Commonwealth Games four years ago, is one of seven England players to retain their place in the squad for 2022 in Birmingham

Seven of England men's hockey team which won bronze in 2018 have been selected in the squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Sam Ward, who was the tournament's leading scorer four years ago, is selected alongside Liam Ansell, David Condon, Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Chris Griffiths and Phil Roper.

Defender Liam Sanford was ruled out through injury on Monday, while Zach Wallace will captain the side.

The Games begin on Thursday, 28 July.

James Albery, Nick Bandurak, James Mazarelo, Nick Park and Stuart Rushmere will all have the opportunity to play in a first major tournament.

Head coach Paul Revington said: "This England team is privileged to represent their country at another home Commonwealth Games and goes out there with the aim of finishing on the podium again.

"The team has a nice blend of youth and experience and will be determined to put in a series of quality performances that makes the country and themselves proud."

England squad

James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Chris Griffiths, James Mazarelo (GK), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (GK), Phil Roper, Stuart Rushmere, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace (c), Jack Waller, Sam Ward