David Ralph's side finished second in Pool B behind New Zealand

England are through to the quarter-finals of the Hockey World Cup after defeating South Korea 5-0.

Giselle Ansley's two penalty-corner goals were separated by one from Tessa Howard as England headed into the second-half with a three-goal lead.

Hannah Martin added a fourth, with her first goal of the tournament, in the final quarter before Elena Reyer scored two minutes later.

David Ralph's side will face Argentina in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

It is England's second victory of the tournament after they won against China on Thursday to guarantee a place in the crossover stage.

Argentina remain unbeaten in this World Cup, winning all three of their Pool C matches.

Player of the match Rayer said England were "delighted" with the result.

"We knew we had a job to do, we had to get the win to get that quarter-final spot," she said.

"We've done it, not our best performance but we've got the job [done] and onto the quarter-finals."