Elena Rayer battles with Jiali Zheng for possession

England moved alongside New Zealand at the top of Pool B in the World Cup by beating China 2-0 in Amsterdam.

Grace Balsdon opened the scoring from a penalty corner before Giselle Ansley added another before half-time.

China tried to increase the tempo in the second half but England remained resolute in defence as they bounced back from defeat by New Zealand in their last game.

England move level with New Zealand on four points at the top of the table.

New Zealand have a better goal difference.

Speaking to BT Sport, England midfielder Lily Owsley said: "I'm so happy. I said in the pre-match news conference that China were probably going to get the brunt of our performance against New Zealand.

"I didn't have any doubts before the game and I knew we would win. I think we are entertaining and we are up and running now. We considered this the start of the knockout games, so we are one down, with four to go.

"We wanted to come out hard and we knew we could. China are a good side and we knew they would be tough, they got the better of us in the Pro League so we weren't complacent and we gave them the respect they deserved.

"We are English so we are fighters and we will show that for the rest of the tournament."

New Zealand complete the pool stage against India, who drew with England in their opening game, later on Thursday.

Defeat for England would have ended their tournament but they will now play in the crossovers for a place in the quarter-final.