England are bottom of Pool B after failing to win their first two matches in the women's World Cup

England suffered a 3-1 defeat to New Zealand in their second game of the Women's Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands.

Lily Owsley opened the scoring on her 100th England appearance in the third minute at Amstelveen's Wagener Stadium on Tuesday.

However, two goals from Katie Doar gave New Zealand the advantage heading into the final quarter.

Tarryn Davey extended the Black Sticks' lead with nine minutes remaining.

The win takes New Zealand top of Pool B, while England remain bottom with one point following their 1-1 draw against India on Sunday.

However, scorer Owsley said England were not giving up on their hopes of winning the World Cup.

"It's not over, we are going to keep going," she said. "It's our tournament as much as anyone's. We are here to fight."

David Ralph's team face China, who drew 1-1 with India, in their final pool game on Thursday.

In Pool A, Ireland also face an early exit as they suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Chile, with Denise Krimerman Losada hitting the winner.