Denise Losada scored the game's only goal early in the fourth quarter

Ireland's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup in Amsterdam hang by a thread after a massively disappointing 1-0 defeat by Chile.

The game's only goal was scored from a penalty corner by Denise Losada early in the fourth quarter as Chile recorded their first ever win at a World Cup.

Now only a win over Germany in their final pool game on Wednesday coupled with a big Dutch victory over Chile will see Ireland move on to the quarter final play-offs.

Ireland enjoyed the bulk of territory and possession in the first half but ended it but nothing to show for their dominance.

Zara Malseed had the first opportunity but didn't get enough of a deflection from Hannah McLoughlin's pass at a penalty corner.

In all Ireland won six penalty corners but did not do enough with them, with McLoughlin coming closest with a reverse that whistled narrowly past the post in the best chance of the opening thirty minutes.

Chile offered little attacking threat with Ayeisha McFerran a virtual spectator, but the Irish goalkeeper was brought into some serious action in the third quarter as her sides' composure began to fall apart.

It suddenly became an open end-to-end game and Chile began to pose the greater threat. Josefa Salas fired their first real chance of the game wide but as Irish mistakes began to mount, so too did the saves McFerran had to make.

With Ireland looking more and more fragile Chile took advantage in the opening moments of the final quarter when Losada rifled home a penalty corner.

Ireland's response was immediate with Malseed denied twice from a penalty corner by Chilean goalkeeper Claudia Schuler.

In the end Ireland did not create enough chances when they needed to and and this defeat for the young team will hurt.

They don't have time to hang their heads however. They need a big performance against Germany on Wednesday if this World Cup journey is to continue.