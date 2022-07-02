Mullan insisted there are "many positives" for Ireland to take away from their Pool A loss to the Netherlands

Captain Katie Mullan said Ireland managed to get "under the Netherlands' skin" despite the Dutch running out 5-1 winners in Saturday's World Cup opener in Amsterdam.

The defending champions took a 2-0 lead before Roisin Upton's goal stirred Ireland's hopes of a comeback.

And while the Dutch struck three more times to wrap up an opening win, Mullan remained upbeat in defeat.

"The scoreline doesn't necessarily tell the tale of the game," said Mullan.

"I think we had them at 2-1 there and we were really under the Netherlands' skin. We actually dominated in patches.

"I'm extremely proud of the defensive effort and there's so many positives for us to take out of the game and into the next one."

Ireland, who fielded four debutants against the Dutch, have a quick turnaround with a second Pool A game to come on Tuesday against Chile, who lost their opener 4-1 to Germany earlier on Saturday.

Ireland 'must move on quickly'

Ireland face Chile on Tuesday and Germany on Wednesday after falling to the Dutch

The co-hosts ultimately proved too strong for Sean Dancer's side and Mullan has called on Ireland to show the "fighting spirit" they conjured at times against the Dutch for the entire 60 minutes when they lock horns with the South Americans at Wagener Stadium.

"There were obviously a couple of moments that we didn't win but we won a lot of moments in the game and it's those little moments we need to go away and learn from," added Mullan.

"But I told the girls we would get an opportunity. We won a corner and scored it and we got our goal and that was a real target for us today.

"We know a lot happens in the group stages of these tournaments so we have to move on quickly.

"The key for us is to learn from today and to bring the fighting the spirit that you saw, but we need to bring that for 60 minutes and that'll be key on Tuesday."