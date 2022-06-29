Last updated on .From the section Hockey

How Wales reached its first men's Hockey World Cup in dramatic fashion

Wales' men were beaten 4-1 by Ireland in their opening game of the Four-Nations Test series in Scotland.

Jolyon Morgan was Wales' scorer at the Uddingston Cricket and Sports Club.

Wales are preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which begin next month.

Hosts Scotland will be Wales' next opponents on Thursday before they face the United States on Saturday before the final day on Sunday when the final placings will be decided.