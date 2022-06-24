Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Caruth has won silverware at club level for Annadale and Monkstown

Peter Caruth has become the first Ireland men's hockey international to come out as gay.

Caruth, who has won 142 Irish caps and took part in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the announcement on Instagram.

"I'm happy to announce that I'm gay. It's been filtering around slowly but I am here to say it's ok to be gay," the 34-year-old posted.

"Being the first 'male' Irish Olympian and international hockey player to come out as gay is an honour.

"I'm thankful for the support shown thus far."

Caruth's statement comes in the same week that Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy announced publicly for the first time that he was gay.

The Belfast native was part of the Ireland squad that won a bronze medal at the 2015 EuroHockey Nations Championship, while at club level he has won silverware with Monkstown and Annadale.

"Being a male Irish Olympian and field hockey player still playing his craft, to come out is scary but also exciting," Caruth continued in his statement.

"I came out to my best friend and all it took was the right question at the right time. It is OK if you are gay."