FIH Pro League: England's women beaten by Belgium

Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Stephanie Vanden Borre celebrates
Stephanie Vanden Borre, who scored two of Belgium's four goals, celebrates

England women came up short against a clinical Belgium as they were beaten 4-1 at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

Stephanie Vanden Borre opened the scoring as Belgium took the lead before Justine Rasir added a second.

Vanden Borre scored a third three minutes after the interval but the hosts threatened a comeback when Tess Howard pulled a goal back.

Rasir ended England's challenge with a fourth late on.

Victory for Belgium saw them learn from the previous day's mistakes when they threw away the lead in a 2-1 defeat by England.

England are next in action against India in their opening World Cup game on Sunday, 3 July in Amsterdam.

