England keeper Maddie Hinch made big saves from a penalty corner and twice from Belgium's Charlotte Engelbert to keep her side in the game

A second-half revival saw England come from behind to beat Belgium 2-1 in the FIH Pro League at Lee Valley.

A wonderfully taken goal by Michelle Struijk after a flowing move gave Belgium an early lead and the Belgians had further chances to score.

But England came out fighting in the second half and equalised through Tessa Howard before Grace Balsdon flicked home a fourth-quarter penalty corner.

England now sit sixth in the table with one game to play.

Belgium were the better side in the first half and brought saves from Maddie Hinch, who kept England in the contest.

Coach David Ralph had called for more consistency from his players after an erratic recent run of form, and his words appeared to have motivated England who came out for the third quarter on the front foot and took the game to the Red Panthers.

They increasingly pressured their opponents' goal, with Sophie Hamilton and Hannah Martin forcing a double save from Belgium keeper Elena Sotgiu.

In the 42nd minute England got their reward as Fiona Crackles found Howard, who controlled and fired hard past Sotgiu.

With nine minutes left Balsdon struck and England held on to clinch a deserved victory in front of a near sell-out crowd.

England's men play Belgium in the second game of Saturday's double-header and the men's and women's teams both play Belgium again tomorrow in the season finale.

Another victory for England's women could see them finish fourth in the league.