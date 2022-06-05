Close menu

FIH Pro League: England lose after Netherlands stage fightback

Netherlands women hockey team
The Netherland turned it round in four second half minutes

The Netherlands came from a goal down to beat England's women 2-1 in the FIH Pro League at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre on Sunday.

Ellie Rayer's emphatic early finish put England ahead in the first quarter, and they led at half-time.

But two penalty corners in four minutes from Ireen van den Assem and Tessa Clasener secured the win.

England, who beat the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday, remain fifth in the table and next play Belgium in a fortnight.

The men's team are also in action against the Dutch and face them on Sunday having lost Saturday's fixture 3-0.

