Maddie Hinch won Olympic gold with Great Britain in 2016 and European Championships gold with England in 2015

Maddie Hinch made her 100th England appearance in the side's 3-1 FIH Pro League win over the Netherlands at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre on Saturday.

After a goalless first quarter, Anna Toman's penalty corner gave England the lead at half-time.

Izzy Petter made it two with a poacher's finish, before Maxime Kerstholt pulled one back for the Netherlands.

But Grace Balsdon's 51st-minute penalty stroke made sure of the win.

Victory over the Dutch was the perfect way for goalkeeper Hinch, 33, to cap her milestone, having been the shootout hero against the same opponents when Great Britain won Olympic gold at the Rio Games in 2016.

Anna Toman, a bronze medallist for GB in Tokyo last year, also won her 50th England cap.

It was England's first regulation-time victory over the Dutch since 2003, and they took the lead when Toman's penalty corner was deflected home off Shona McCallin.

Petter did brilliantly to finish from close range after the ball was fired in from the right, putting England in full control at the end of the third quarter.

Kerstholt's superb finish from a corner made nerves jangle, but Balsdon hit back moments later, rifling into the roof of the net from the spot.

The Netherlands' pressure forced some brilliant last-ditch defending, but England held on against an inexperienced Dutch side in the first of their two meetings the weekend.

The men also take on the Netherlands on Saturday at Lee Valley and again on Sunday.