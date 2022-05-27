Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Nick Bandurak made his England debut in February and has now scored four goals

England men beat winless South Africa 4-2 to record a third successive victory for the first time this season in the FIH Pro League.

They led 3-0 at half-time thanks to two penalty corners from Nick Bandurak and a third from Chris Griffiths.

A field goal from captain Sam Ward made it 4-0, before Matt Guise-Brown and Keenan Horne replied for South Africa.

"It was a fairly good game - it is a nice momentum build," man of the match Griffiths told BT Sport.

"Our penalty corners are our main threat at the moment. We want to score more outfield goals but the more corners we score, the more opportunities we'll give ourselves to win games."

England, who beat France twice last weekend, remain fourth in the table, with six wins from 11 games. But they close the gap on Germany and Argentina in second and third - who have both played 14 matches - to six points.

South Africa remain bottom having lost all 11 of their fixtures so far.

England women face Spain from 14:30 BST, before the same fixtures take place again on Sunday.