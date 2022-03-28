Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Hollie Pearne-Webb travelled to Argentina for England's opening two FIH Hockey Pro League games last month

England's men have announced their squad for their FIH Hockey Pro League matches against India - but the women's squad is unable to travel.

Several players and staff have been ruled out because of Covid-19 and injuries on club duty over the weekend.

England Hockey will liaise with Hockey India and the FIH (International Hockey Federation) over their next steps.

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said: "We are very disappointed but unfortunately there was no other option."

England, who lost their opening two matches in Argentina, were unable to call up younger players as their junior women's squad is already in South Africa for their World Cup.

"The Pro League is very important to us this year and hopefully these games can be rearranged as soon as possible," added Pearne-Webb.

The men's squad has also been affected by Covid-19 and injuries so interim head coach Zak Jones has made several changes to the squad which lost both games in Argentina.

Olympians Liam Ansell and Chris Griffiths are back, as well as the 23-year-old James Oates, for the games in Bhubaneswar on 2 and 3 April.

England men's squad

James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, David Condon, James Gall, David Goodfield, Chris Griffiths, James Mazarelo (GK), James Oates, Nick Park, Ollie Payne (GK), Liam Sanford, Peter Scott, Duncan Scott, Rhys Smith, Tom Sorsby, Sam Taylor, Jack Turner, Sam Ward.