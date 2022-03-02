Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Sarah Jones and her Wales team-mates finished joint ninth with Ghana after drawing 1-1 with them at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane

Wales' hockey teams will play at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with their qualification confirmed by the sport's global governing body.

The International Hockey Federation confirmed the 20 teams who will play in Birmingham in the summer

Wales finished ninth in the men's and women's competitions at the 2018 Brisbane Games.

Australia won on home soil in the men's competition four years ago with New Zealand taking women's gold.

Wales women are ranked 23rd in the world and the nation's men 15th, with both in the top 10 for Commonwealth Games purposes.

The men's achievement follows them qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in their history - they will go to India in January 2023.

Naughalty relishing Games

Joe Naughalty came out of retirement in 2015 to continue his Wales career

Wales men's player Joe Naughalty says qualifying for Birmingham is "massive personally, but also for the group".

He added: "It's great to go and perform on the world stage and come out of what has been a tough few years for everyone and to have something really big to look forward to.

"Personally for me it's going to be my first one because of various injuries and breaks mean I haven't been to one before. So I'm really looking forward to it."

The announcement also prompted Naughalty to reflect on Wales' progress since failing to qualify for the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

"You look back and it's pretty remarkable," he said.

"There's been some pretty dark days getting relegated down to the C division [of European Hockey] and ranking near 40th in the world at one point.

"There are times where you almost questioned whether you still wanted to be doing this.

"But you see some of the youngsters who've come through and you're with the guys you love spending time with and it goes back to how close the squad is and how tightly knit we are.

"You see how hard the coaches are working and the vision they're putting in and you still wanted to be part of it. It's been hard, but it is finally paying off because it's been a fantastic few years."

The Birmingham Games take place from 28 July to 8 August.

2022 Commonwealth Games hockey teams

Women: Australia, Canada, England, Ghana, India, Kenya, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, Wales.

Men: Australia, Canada, England, Ghana, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Wales.