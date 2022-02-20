Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England's men and women were both beaten by Argentina for the second successive day in the FIH Hockey Pro League in Buenos Aires.

The men lost 3-1, before the women fell to a 5-2 defeat.

It was the second straight defeat by the women's side to start their campaign, with Argentina topping the table after four wins from four.

England men have now dropped to sixth in the table, with Argentina moving into third.

After a 2-0 defeat on Saturday, they fell behind to an early goal by Lucas Toscani in the second game.

Lucas Martinez doubled the hosts' lead in the second quarter before Nick Bandurak pulled one back for England right at the end of the third quarter.

The visitors removed their goalkeeper late on in search of an equaliser, leaving the goal open for Martinez to score his second and secure the win.

England women were 3-0 down by half-time in their match and conceded another to Victoria Granatto before the end of the third quarter.

Ellie Rayer and Holly Hunt scored for the visitors in the final quarter, either side of a stunning strike by Agustina Albertarrio, which ensured victory for the hosts by the same scoreline as Saturday.