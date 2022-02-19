Last updated on .From the section Hockey

The defeat means Argentina are now level on points with England in the standings

England men were beaten 2-0 by Argentina in their FIH Hockey Pro League encounter in Buenos Aires.

After back-to-back victories over Spain in their opening two games, England failed to convert their chances against the South Americans.

Argentina took the lead within five minutes through Matias Rey before Federico Monja doubled their advantage in extra time in the second quarter.

Third-placed England are level on six points with Argentina in the standings.

England will have a chance to claim instant revenge on the South American side as the two sides meet again at 19:30 GMT on Sunday.

England women are also in action on Saturday, opening their 2022 campaign against Argentina at the same venue at 22:00 GMT.