Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England's David Goodfield celebrates scoring the winner in Valencia

David Goodfield fired a last-minute winner as England beat Spain for the second time in as many days with a 3-2 win in the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Goodfield scored with nine seconds remaining as England backed up their 6-1 opening-game victory.

England led twice through Nicholas Bandurak and Duncan Scott, but were pegged back first by Antonio Sanz and then Xavier Gispert.

It is the first season England have competed in the FIH Hockey Pro League.

England, who have taken the place of Great Britain, top the standings with six points from their opening two games, while Spain are eighth.

The league leaders face Argentina in Buenos Aires in their next game on Saturday, 19 February (16:30 GMT).