Daly made her international debut in 2010

Ireland's Nicci Daly has announced her retirement from international hockey.

The 33-year-old has won 200 caps and played a major role in the Green Army's recent success since making her debut in 2010.

That has included the team's historic run to the World Cup final in 2018 followed by their appearance in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this year.

Daly will also be remembered for a fantastic goal she scored against South Africa in 2015.

Her 200th and final cap came against Great Britain in the closing fixture of the group stages in Tokyo.

"When I reflect on my career, there were definitely an even share of highs and lows both personally and collectively with the team," she said.

"There are so many things I could talk about over the 12 years but I think one of the most important things I can take away is how much sport can teach you about yourself. It forces you to discover who you really are.

"It wouldn't have been the journey it was without the group and the team of players around me. The different coaches provided something different and I either learned something about myself or my hockey from each of them.

"I have made some of the best friends over the 12 years and I couldn't have kept going without them pushing me and supporting me along the way."

She added: "It's been special, it's been emotional, and it's been a dream come true. Thank you."