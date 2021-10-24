Katie Mullan leads the celebrations after the victory over Wales

Ireland captain Katie Mullan says qualifying for next year's World Cup is the 'pinnacle' for the team.

The Irish beat Wales 2-1 on Sunday to book their place in the tournament in Spain and Netherlands.

"We had huge success in the 2018 World Cup and backed that up by going to the Olympics," said Mullan.

"But this was a defining moment for us - to ensure it was not just a one-era team and make sure it was the future of hockey in Ireland."

She added: "We've backed it up by ensuring we go to a World Cup next summer. The margins are so fine but I'm just so proud of that group.

"I'd say a lot of people don't recognise the pinnacle moment this was for the group. It's such an incredible group to be part of."

Watch: O'Flanagan double sends Ireland to World Cup with win over Wales

O'Flanagan put the Irish in front in the final of the qualifying tournament in Pisa but Isabelle Howell levelled before the forward completed her double to win the game.

"There's never a dull moment with this group - all credit to Wales, they have been so good in this tournament and we knew they were going to battle in the final," said Mullan.

"We needed to move the ball a bit quicker and make life a bit easier for ourselves, which we didn't do.

"But again you see the character of this group - you see how they are a group of champions coming through in the last quarter to score that defining goal to make sure we got our spot in next year's World Cup. I'm very proud of that."