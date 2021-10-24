Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Anna O'Flanagan scored both of Ireland's goals in the 2-1 victory

Ireland women have qualified for the 2022 World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Wales in Pisa.

Anna O'Flanagan scored both goals for Sean Dancer's side in what was their final opportunity to qualify for a tournament that will be jointly hosted by Spain and the Netherlands.

Isabelle Howell had equalised O'Flanagan's first-half opener but she scored again after the break to win the game.

Ireland beat Belarus in the semi-final.

Ireland finished Sunday's qualifier tournament final with 10 players, and Wales on nine, with Ireland's Torrans and Rowlands and Richards of Wales off.

O'Flanagan's double took her impressive international goalscoring tally to 86 to make sure Ireland would be in next year's World Cup after they won a surprise silver medal at the 2018 tournament.

