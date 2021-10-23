Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland will meet either Scotland or Wales on Sunday for a place at next year's World Cup

Ireland women are one game away from reaching next year's World Cup after a 3-2 win over Belarus sent them into the European Qualifier final.

The 2018 World Cup finalists went two up in the first quarter with goals from Lena Tice and Anna O'Flanagan but were pegged back to 2-2 early in the fourth.

Niamh Carey scored the winner with 12 minutes remaining to secure the victory.

Having eased past France in their first game in Pisa, Ireland knew to expect a tougher test against Belarus but found themselves 2-0 up after just four minutes.

Tice gave her side the lead in the opening 60 seconds, firing home from a penalty corner before before O'Flanagan scrambled home to double the advantage three minutes later.

Belarus did not wilt despite a dreadful start and quickly responded through Sviatlana Bahushevich.

Ireland held onto their lead as the game reached the fourth quarter but could not find a way to extend it and were hit with a sucker punch as Darya Belavusava was on hand to bundle home after Belarus applied pressure through multiple penalty corners.

However the Irish would not be denied, as the superb Carey managed to spin and sweep her effort into the net despite falling over under a challenge, to send her side into the final.

"We started off well and scored two goals, then we just chose not to play," said goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran.

"We chose not to do what we agreed we were going to do and that's probably the most disappointing thing.

"We know when we choose to do that and be consistent with it we put in performances. It's not what we planned but a win is a win and it gets us onto the next stage."