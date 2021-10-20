Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Watch: Ireland ease past France in World Cup qualifier

Ireland women beat France 4-1 in Pisa to move a step closer to World Cup qualification and book a semi-final meeting against Belarus on Saturday.

A quiet first half was followed by a flurry of goals in the second.

Roisin Upton and Hannah McLoughlin scored with corner goals, before Zara Malseed and debutante Niamh Carey got their names on the scoresheet late on.

Ireland need to beat Belarus and win Sunday's final to ensure their passage to next summer's World Cup.

The Belarusians defeated Russia 7-1 in the opening game of this week's tournament.

In the first half, Anna O'Flanagan forced the French keeper into an excellent save, before Ireland pulled away after the interval.

Sarah Hawkshaw won the corner which led to the opener, a fiercely struck penalty corner in the 32nd minute.

Ayeisha McFerran produced a stunning low glove stop from Marie Simon's corner chance but Ireland saw out the third quarter as the stronger team.

Strong second half display

Sean Dancer's side grabbed their second from a corner as Upton's first-up shot was blocked but McLoughlin picked up the ball and unleashed a brilliant backhand shot which took a slight touch in off a defender.

Substitute Malseed got in on the act with another powerful strike on her reverse to make it 3-0 but Guusje van Bolhuis got one back a minute later from a French set piece.

Carey swooped to tip in a rebound from Ellen Curran's initial shot to extend her side's eventual winning margin.

"It's something we talked about, sticking to the process no matter how long the game went on at 0-0, or even if we concede," said Upton after the match.

"We were really pleased we stuck to the plan and broke through. We knew we needed to win corners; the execution in the first half wasn't so good so we had to pick it up and nail it. Getting on the scoresheet early in the second half settled everyone."

Ireland: A McFerran, M Carey, R Upton, K Mullan, L Tice, N Carroll, H McLoughlin, C Watkins, S Hawkshaw, A O'Flanagan, N Carey

Subs: E Getty, Z Malseed, S Torrans, D Duke, E Curran, S McAuley, L Murphy

France: M Petriaux, E Ponthieu, J Brachet, M Simon, A Lesgourgues, G van Bolhuis, E Verzura, I Lardeur, A Garot, D Gaspari, T-M Schubert

Subs: M Lahlah, Y Lhopital, G Verrier, E van der Zanden, N Roque, L Ehrmann