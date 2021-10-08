Matthews racked up 157 caps since making her Ireland debut in 2014

Ireland Olympian and 2018 World Cup silver medallist Hannah Matthews has confirmed her retirement from international hockey.

The Loreto woman has been a crucial figure in the team's progress over the past seven years and won 157 caps.

"It's 150 caps more than I thought I would ever get," said Hannah.

"There was a long period where I wasn't involved but once I got in, it was a case of grabbing the opportunity and I have enjoyed every second of it."

The 30-year-old was part of the squad which suffered the disappointment of missing out on the 2016 Rio Olympics but played her part in Ireland winning the EuroHockey Championship II a couple of weeks later.

Hannah helped secure a silver medal for the Irish team at the World Cup in 2018 and travelled with the squad for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Having given her all in Japan, she is content to step back despite current Irish coach Sean Dancer keeping the door open for a comeback.

'Not a decision I took lightly'

"100% - it was a decision I took a while to make. I didn't take it lightly and I was honest with Sean. He was brilliant that I could have that honest conversation and it didn't affect my selection for the Olympics or personal issues.

"It's lovely to still be wanted but it is the right time in my life. There's things I have put on hold and people who have put their lives on hold for me so it is time to grow up!

"It certainly hasn't been easy but we have had great moments and great highlights over the years. Stepping away from it, I am just so grateful for every bit of it - the people I have met along the way, the people who have supported me who have been incredible.

"Now it's time for teaching and enjoying club hockey! I'm really looking forward to this club season and a nice normal life, maybe slowing down a little bit!"