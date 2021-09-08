Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland hockey: Shirley McCay announces her retirement from hockey

Shirley McCay has decided to call time on her international career after 14 years playing for Ireland.

The 32-year-old was part of the Ireland side that reached the 2018 World Cup final, before helping them qualify for the Olympics for the first time.

McCay's final match was Ireland's 2-0 defeat by Great Britain at the Tokyo Games in August, after which she strongly hinted at retiring.

The Drumquin native played 316 times for Ireland since her debut in 2007.

That total represents a caps record for both hockey and for female sportswomen in general in Ireland.

Since making her Ireland debut in January 2007, McCay has been a virtual ever-present, missing just 37 of Ireland's capped games in 14 and a half years.

Alongside her international exploits, the defender also enjoyed a lengthy club career with Randalstown, Ulster Elks, KHC Dragons in Belgium, Old Alexandra and Pegasus, where she was an EY Champions Trophy winner.

Following the Olympics, McCay believes the time is now right to "go all in" to guide the next generation of stars through her work as an Ulster Hockey performance coach.

"Ulster Hockey have been so sympathetic to me and my international career, letting me do bits and pieces in between when I was away. I have been so used to trying to balance playing internationally and the role," said McCay.

"So I am really looking forward to going all-in, committing to the job and making a difference, helping Ulster's young talent develop and play to their potential."