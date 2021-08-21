Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Wales have earned a spot at the women's hockey World Cup Qualifiers in October after finishing fourth at EuroHockey Championship II in Prague.

They lost 4-1 to Poland in the third-place play-off, having also lost 3-1 to the same team earlier in the event.

In their pool Wales won 2-0 against Russia and 5-0 over Lithuania to set them up for the Poland finale in the 12-team competition.

They also lost 2-1 to France in the semi-finals.

France face Belarus in Saturday's final.

The European World Cup qualifiers take place in Rome from 21-24 October, 2021 with the global tournament scheduled for July, 2022 in Spain and Netherlands.