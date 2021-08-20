Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Alan Forsyth featured in Great Britain's squad at the Tokyo Olympics this summer

Alan Forsyth scored a hat-trick as Scotland fought back to beat Ireland 3-2 and reach the final of the Eurohockey Championship II.

Ireland had raced into a two-goal lead in Poland thanks to efforts from Kevin O'Dea and Ben Walker.

However Scotland captain Forsyth scored a penalty stroke and levelled the game with a fine finish.

He netted his second penalty of the game in the last quarter to set up a final with Austria or Poland.

After Shane O'Donoghue had a penalty corner cleared off the line, Ireland took the lead when O'Dea collected a low ball from John McKee and tucked the ball through the legs of Scottish goalkeeper Thomas Alexander for his first international goal.

Ireland had the majority of the possession, and Ben Nelson missed a gilt-edged chance to double their lead moments after Cameron Golden's penalty corner was well saved by James Milliken.

Rain began to fall at the start of the second quarter and Alexander was swiftly called into action with a double save to deny O'Donoghue and McKee, but the Scottish stopper was powerless to keep out Walker's sweeping effort a minute after the restart.

Despite heavy Irish pressure, and an effort ruled out for a dangerous cross by Tim Cross, Scotland were handed a reprieve two minutes before half-time when the ball struck Fergus Gibson's foot on the line from a penalty corner and captain Forsyth tucked the resulting stroke away to reduce the deficit.

The start of the third quarter followed a similar trend as Ian Stewart almost rounded off a slick counter attack but his effort from a tight angle was narrowly wide, and the in-form Forsyth forced a good save from Milliken at the other end.

Alexander denied O'Donoghue from a penalty corner, with opposite number Milliken producing a smart save to keep out Golden, however Forsyth powered home on the turn to level the game with a minute remaining in the third quarter.

The Great Britain forward completed his second hat-trick in as many games and secured the victory in the final quarter when he netted a penalty stroke after another Irish foot from a penalty corner.

Alexander saved well from McKee as Ireland chased a way back into the game, and Mark Tumilty brought goalkeeper Milliken off with four minutes remaining in a bid to find a breakthrough with an extra attacker.

It nearly paid off when Walker was inches away from connecting to McKee's low delivery, however Scotland held on to book a spot in the decider.