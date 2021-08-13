Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Mark Hager led GB and England teams through two Hockey Pro League campaigns, two EuroHockey Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

England and Great Britain women's hockey head coach Mark Hager has resigned, one week after claiming bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Hager was appointed in 2019 after almost 10 years in charge of New Zealand, with whom he won Commonwealth Games gold in 2018.

His final match saw him lead Team GB to a third successive Olympic medal with a thrilling 4-3 victory against India.

Hager, 57, will return to his family in New Zealand and Australia.

"I have thought long and hard over the last few months, and especially since returning from Tokyo, but I feel the time has come to return home to family and learn to become a husband, father and grandfather all over again," said Australian Hager.

"My time with Great Britain and England Hockey has been enjoyable and one I will cherish always because the support from everyone involved within the programme has made the last few years so memorable.

"I leave with much pride in what has been achieved by the teams and know that the future is bright in what is a world-class programme."