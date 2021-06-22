Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ayeisha McFerran played a key role in Ireland's memorable run to the 2018 Hockey World Cup final

Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran has appealed for help to find her silver medal from the 2018 Hockey World Cup after it was stolen from her apartment.

McFerran tweeted that her flat in Utrecht, where she plays club hockey with Dutch team Kampong, was broken into on Monday night.

She said electronics belonging to her and her room mates were also stolen.

The 25-year-old helped Ireland reach the World Cup final in 2018 and was named goalkeeper of the tournament.

McFerran played a key role in Ireland's unlikely run to the final in London and was pivotal in the historic Olympic qualifier shootout victory over Canada the following year.

On Monday she was named in Sean Dancer's Ireland squad for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this summer.