Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England and GB head coach Mark Hager described Emily Defroand as "a player that could read a match and change the momentum of a game"

England and Great Britain's Emily Defroand has retired from international hockey aged 26 after several serious injuries in recent years.

Great Britain Hockey said Defroand is stepping away "for the benefit of her long-term health and wellbeing".

The midfielder won European and Commonwealth Games bronze with England in her four years with the team.

"Having pushed my body to the limit, I know this is the right decision," said Defroand, who won 55 caps.

"It has been an absolute honour to have represented Great Britain and England over the last four-and-a-half years. At the age of 26, this is not a decision that I thought I would have to be making, nor one I have taken lightly."

Making her England debut in 2017, she won bronze in that year's European Championships and Commonwealth bronze the following year. She went on to win 36 caps for her country and also played 19 times for Great Britain.

After sustaining a back injury in January, the Surbiton player worked to recover her fitness, but a relapse in March ended her hopes of playing at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Great Britain Hockey's performance director Ed Barney, said "Emily has brought enviable passion, dedication and commitment to everything that she has done," describing her as "a shining light to all of her peers".