Belgium won the 2019 EuroHockey tournament

England lost 3-2 to Belgium in the battle for bronze at the men's EuroHockey Championship in Amsterdam.

Tom Boon put the Belgians ahead through a penalty stroke but Sam Ward levelled it up just after the break.

Captain Thomas Briels restored Belgium's lead on 41 minutes and Boon added a second 11 minutes later to extend his side's advantage.

Ward pulled a goal back but the Belgians were able to control the game and they looked comfortable.