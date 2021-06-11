EuroHockey: England lose to Belgium in bronze medal play-off
England lost 3-2 to Belgium in the battle for bronze at the men's EuroHockey Championship in Amsterdam.
Tom Boon put the Belgians ahead through a penalty stroke but Sam Ward levelled it up just after the break.
Captain Thomas Briels restored Belgium's lead on 41 minutes and Boon added a second 11 minutes later to extend his side's advantage.
Ward pulled a goal back but the Belgians were able to control the game and they looked comfortable.
