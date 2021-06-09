Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England were denied a spot in the EuroHockey Championships semi-finals after conceding a last-minute equaliser against Belgium in a dramatic 1-1 draw in Amsterdam.

Giselle Ansley's goal from a penalty corner with just two minutes left looked to have earned England the win they needed to reach the last four.

But Belgium hit back less than a minute later through Stephanie Vanden Borre.

The draw saw Belgium advance at England's expense.

And the result left England a tough task to earn a spot at next year's World Cup.

Mark Hager's team move into a new group involving the third and fourth-placed teams in Group A and Group B.

They will need to beat Ireland on Friday and Scotland on Saturday to finish fifth in the tournament to secure their World Cup qualification.

In the men's competition, England face Germany in Thursday's semi-final.