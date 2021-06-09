Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland's hopes of reaching the EuroHockey semi-finals were dashed by a 1-1 draw with Spain leaving them facing a play-offs route for a World Cup spot.

Roisin Upton's second-minute penalty corner gave the Irish a perfect start in Amsterdam but Begona Garcia levelled on 17 minutes.

Spain, needing only a draw to reach the semi-finals, dominated the remainder of the game against the sluggish Irish.

Ireland must earn fifth spot in Amsterdam to book a World Cup berth.

The Irish clinched a surprise silver medal at the 2018 World Cup in London where they defeated the Spanish on penalties in a dramatic semi-final.

However, the Spanish - at seventh, one place ahead of the Irish in the latest world rankings - avenged that loss as the draw guaranteed their World Cup spot in addition to reaching the semi-finals in Amsterdam.

The result saw Spain pipping the Irish on goals scored in Pool A as both finished with a goals difference of minus three after heavy defeats by the Netherlands.

While Naomi Carroll's brilliant run yielded the penalty corner which Upton netted, the Irish were soon on the back foot as Spain's high press seemed to unhinge them.

With the Irish being pinned back in their own half, a Spanish equaliser looked inevitable and it duly came from a penalty corner in the 17th minute as Garcia finished off a clever set-play after Lizzie Colvin's foot penalty.

Spain's domination was even more pronounced in the second quarter but the Irish held out until half-time.Ireland rallied somewhat at the start of the third quarter but poor touches and misplaced passes invariably saw the sporadic Irish openings come to nothing.

Instead of Ireland pressing for a winner in the closing stages, it was the Spanish who were creating all the chances as Ireland keeper Ayeisha McFerran made two brilliant full-length saves and Maria Lopez also fired against the woodwork with Chloe Watkins and Upton also combining to make a last-ditch clearance off the line.

Scotland will join Ireland in the fifth to eighth place play-offs from Pool A with Italy and either Belgium or England also set to be involved in the battle for the final World Cup spot.

Ireland: A McFerran, R Upton, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, N Carroll, H McLoughlin, L Holden, S Hawkshaw, A O'Flanagan.

Subs: M Carey, M Frazer, C Watkins, N Daly, H Matthews, D Duke, L Murphy

Spain: M Ruiz, C Petchame, M Lopez, B Iglesias, L Riera, J Pons, B Garcia, X Gine, B Perez, G Oliva, L Jimenez

Subs: L Barrios, B Bonastre, C Mejias, A Torres-Quevedo, A Magaz, P Alvarez, M Garcia