Sam Ward scored a hat-trick of penalty corners to send England into the EuroHockey Championships semi-finals with a 3-2 victory over Spain.

Ward opened the scoring in the 12th minute with his first goal of the tournament and doubled England's advantage just two minutes later.

Spain hit back through Pau Quemada and Xavi Lleonart before Ward ensured victory in the final moments.

England face either the Netherlands or Wales in Thursday's semi-final.

The win against Spain ensured England topped Pool A with three wins from three group games in Amsterdam.

"We're delighted," said England defender David Ames. "We've been solid in the three group games and now we've got two massive matches at the weekend.

"It doesn't matter who we play, when you get to the semis of a European Championship it will be tough."

Reaching the last four of the EuroHockey Championships also sealed England's qualification for next year's World Cup.