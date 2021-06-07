Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England have won one and lost one of their Pool B games at the EuroHockey Championships

England face a must-win game against Belgium on Wednesday after they were beaten by Germany in the Women's EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.

Goals from Sonja Zimmermann and Jette Fleschutz lifted Germany up to second in Pool B after Belgium beat Italy 4-0.

England are third with three points and risk missing the semi-finals.

"We've got lots of things to learn as we move our focus on to our game against Belgium," said England head coach Mark Hager.

The defeat spoiled what was Olympic gold medal winning defender Hollie Pearne-Webb's 100th appearance for England.

Meanwhile in the men's draw, England face Spain on Tuesday knowing a point will be enough to guarantee their place in the last four of the competition.