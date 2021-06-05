Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland were beaten 4-0 by the world's top side and hosts the Netherlands in their EuroHockey Championships opener.

Irish forward Anna O'Flanagan went close before the Netherlands went ahead with Caia van Maasakker's netting the opener from a penalty stroke.

Laurien Leurink fired in the second goal and Frederique Matla's penalty corner finish made it 3-0 at half-time.

Leurink completed the scoring with the Olympics-bound Irish facing Scotland in their next group game on Monday.

Ireland are aiming for a top-two placing in Group A to secure a spot in the European Championships semi-finals for the first time and they made a bright start in Amstelveen.

Irish skipper Katie Mullan played in O'Flanagan and her close-range reverse stick effort was well saved by Josine Koning.

Ireland captain Katie Mullan challenges Dutch opponent Marloes Keetals at the Wagener Stadium

Double strike

It was the first and last time Ireland threatened as the Netherlands, who have won the past two European Championships, dominated the remainder of the game with two goals coming in the opening quarter.

Van Maasakker converted from the spot after Roisin Upton's foul on Laura Munnick before Leurink produced a front-post finish from Felice Albers' pull-back.

Ireland keeper Ayeisha McFerran kept out a Van Maasakker penalty corner before Matla rifled through her legs and into the net six minutes before half-time.

McFerran denied Maria Verschoor and Albers before Leurink completed her double when she pounced on the loose ball, after her pull-back was blocked, to slot home late in the third quarter.

Verschoor saw another shot saved by McFerran in the final quarter with Ireland ensuring their would be no repeat of 6-0 hammering by the Netherlands in the 2018 World Cup final.

Ireland complete the group stage against Spain on Wednesday knowing that making the semi-finals would also likely bring with it qualification for next year's World Cup and the Euros in 2023.

Tournament details

Group A (world ranking): Netherlands (1st), Spain (7th), Ireland (8th), Scotland (22nd)

Group B: Germany (4th), England (5th), Belgium (12th), Italy (17th)

Ireland fixtures/result (all times BST)

5 June: Netherlands 4-0 Ireland

7 June: Ireland v Scotland, 11:30

9 June: Ireland v Spain, 11:30

11 June: Semi-finals/relegation pool

12/13 June: Medal matches/relegation pool