England men began their EuroHockey Championship campaign with a comfortable 5-0 win over Russia in Pool A.

With the game level after half-time, Liam Ansell marked his 50th international appearance with the opening goal.

Phil Roper doubled the lead a minute later, before goals by Zach Wallace, Chris Griffiths and James Gall.

England face defending champions Belgium in their next game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, England women will get their tournament underway against Italy on Sunday.

Qualification for the 2022 World Cup is on offer for both teams.