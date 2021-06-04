Monkstown midfielder Watkins has 226 Irish caps

EuroHockey Championships 2021: Netherlands v Ireland Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands Date: Saturday, 5 June Push back: 14:30 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland's Chloe Watkins believes the squad have "learnt a lot" from previous matches against the Netherlands as the teams prepare to meet in the EuroHockey Championships on Saturday.

The Dutch recorded a resounding 6-0 win when the sides faced each other in the 2018 World Cup final.

But having since qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, Watkins believes the Irish can produce a stronger display against Euro hosts Holland this time.

"It's a huge tournament," she said.

"We're starting off the campaign with the Dutch, which is going to be a test against the best team in the world.

"We're looking forward to having another run out against them, we've learnt a lot from playing them in the past, so hopefully we'll fare a bit better."

Ireland are aiming to reach the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time, an achievement that would likely bring with it qualification for next year's World Cup and the Euros in 2023.

After facing favourites Holland - who added the European title to their World Cup crown in 2019 - in Saturday's opener, Sean Dancer's side will play Scotland and Spain in their other two Group A games on Monday and Wednesday.

A top-two finish in the group would seal a semi-final spot for Ireland, and while the Netherlands - who have not lost a European fixture in normal time since 2011 - will provide perhaps the sternest test from the outset, the Green Army have reason to be confident of advancing after having put nine goals past Scotland in two games when the sides met in May.

They also beat Spain in a shootout to reach the World Cup final so Dancer's side will know not to get too disheartened by a loss to the Dutch.

And Watkins, who is set to win her 227th Irish cap against the Dutch, believes a first run to the last four is an ambitious but achievable target.

"The European Championships are without doubt the hardest tournament in our calendar," said the Monkstown midfielder.

"Our best finish to date is fifth, so to say we have a semi-final opportunity is really ambitious but it's well within our ability as a team.

"It's probably our best chance at it and we're going to give it everything."

Team's legacy must be to play at tournaments - Mullan

Ireland captain Katie Mullan is similarly upbeat about the team's chances and hopes that a more positive showing against the Dutch can act as the launchpad for another run into the latter stages of a major tournament.

"Nobody has played a tournament in a long time, so I think there's going to be a few shocks," said Mullan.

"We have to be prepared for that but we're just excited to put into practice all the hard work we have done since September, a lot of hard work on a lot of cold days behind closed doors, so hopefully that shines through with the quality of hockey we will look to play at the Euros.

"I think teams will take us very seriously. There is no better opportunity to show that than in the first game against Holland.

"That first game will be about us finding our groove with tournament hockey again."

Mullan will lead Ireland out against the Dutch on Saturday

Mullan added: "The most important thing will be to put in a performance that we're proud of against Holland, that's the part we want to correct from when we played them a couple of years ago.

"2018 was our first time playing at one of the majors, so we have to make sure that the legacy of this team is to play at major tournaments.

"Going to the World Cup next summer is a huge priority so it's not a hard job keeping the girls focused on that."

Ireland women's squad for EuroHockey Championships

Ayeisha McFerran (SV Kampong, 100 caps), Lizzie Murphy (Loreto, 13), Michelle Carey (UCD, 0), Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute, 111), Lizzie Colvin (Belfast Harlequins, 196), Nicci Daly (Loreto, 189), Nikki Evans (Old Alex, 198), Megan Frazer (Belfast Harlequins, 136), Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union, 33), Hannah Matthews (Loreto, 147), Shirley McCay (Pegasus, 306), Hannah McLoughlin (UCD, 14), Katie Mullan (Ballymoney, 193), Anna O'Flanagan (Muckross, 207), Lena Tice (Old Alex, 109), Roisin Upton (Catholic Institute, 76), Chloe Watkins (Monkstown, 226), Deirdre Duke (Old Alex, 141).

Travelling reserves: Sarah McAuley (Muckross, 0), Zara Malseed (Ards, 0).

Tournament schedule (all times BST)

Group A (world ranking): Netherlands (1st), Spain (7th), Ireland (8th), Scotland (22nd)

Group B: Germany (4th), England (5th), Belgium (12th), Italy (17th)

Ireland fixtures

5 June: Netherlands v Ireland, 14:30

7 June: Ireland v Scotland, 11.30

9 June: Ireland v Spain, 11.30

11 June: Semi-finals/relegation pool

12/13 June: Medal matches/relegation pool