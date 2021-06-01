Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Relive Kerly and Sherwani starring in 1988 Olympics

Olympic hockey gold medallist Imran Sherwani has revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2019.

The 59-year-old, who helped Great Britain win gold at Seoul 1988, first noticed symptoms in 2014.

Seoul team-mate Steve Batchelor is to run the London Marathon to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

"You feel helpless when someone you are close to is diagnosed," said Batchelor. "Putting together this team is something positive I can do to help."

Sherwani played in all seven GB matches at the 1988 Olympics, scoring twice in the final as they beat West Germany 3-1.

He represented GB and England a combined 94 times, and worked as director of hockey at a school in Staffordshire before noticing symptoms.

"At first my mood changed and I became withdrawn," he said. "I wanted to be on my own and not talk to people.

"I started to struggle with tasks that ordinarily I would be quick to do, such as DIY. I also had difficulties in my job, such as forgetting pupils' names, which was very frustrating.

"Eventually it got to the point that I was on the edge of breaking down because the situation had put such a strain on me, so I went to the doctor.

"That led to a three-year journey of tests and brain scans until I was eventually diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

"I have gone from fighting the disease to accepting it, and that has made every day easier to live through. Every day of my life, I am thankful for having wonderful people around me, especially my lovely wife.

"I do not have fears about the future because I have always been very positive. I have had a brilliant life, I have achieved a lot in my career and with my family, so I can't complain."

Batchelor's team for the London Marathon in October is called 'Going for Gold' and will include Sherwani's son Zac.

"When I heard he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, it was a shock," Batchelor added.

"All of the 1988 Olympics team are still very close but, as we were both forwards, I have a particularly close relationship with Imran. We are good friends and our families are close as well."