Great Britain men were beaten 3-1 in a shootout by Spain after coming from behind to draw the game.

The hosts recovered from 2-0 down through goals from Liam Ansell and a last-minute equaliser by Rupert Shipperley at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

Spain raced into an early lead through Alvaro Iglesias and Jose Basterra.

They remain bottom of the FIH Pro League despite their shootout bonus point while Britain stay sixth.

The two sides will meet again at the same venue on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Great Britain's women host the United States later on Saturday.