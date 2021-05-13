Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Toman (left) celebrates with Maddie Hinch after beating Germany on Thursday

Great Britain's men beat Germany at home for the second time in two days, with the women's side also celebrating a victory in the FIH Pro League.

The men eased their way to a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Chris Griffiths, Alan Forsyth and Rupert Shipperley.

Anna Toman and Susannah Townsend were on target for GB women during their 2-0 victory, also over Germany.

GB are due to play Germany in the group stages of the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

On Wednesday at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, the men recovered from conceding after 42 seconds to eventually win 5-3, while the women, who won gold at Rio in 2016, suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Germany.

On Thursday, Griffiths struck his 25th international goal to give GB's men the lead, before Forsyth doubled the hosts' advantage and Shipperley finished off a counter-attacking move in the final quarter.

Niklas Wellen pulled one back for Germany late on.

The women's match saw a seventh-straight Great Britain penalty corner turned in by Toman, with Townsend scoring two goals in two games thanks to a thumping strike before half time.

Both teams sit sixth in the Pro League standings.

Great Britain return to Lee Valley on 22-23 May, with the men facing Spain and the women in action against the United States.