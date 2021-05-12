Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Great Britain are due to face Germany in the group stages of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics this summer

Great Britain's men overcame Germany 5-3 to win their first home game in 18 months in the FIH Pro League.

They lost away to Belgium last November, but had not played at home since securing Olympic qualification in November 2019.

Germany, who are ranked third in the world, went ahead after only 42 seconds but GB fought back to lead 4-3 at half-time.

The second half was more sedate, with Harry Martin's goal securing the win.

Martin's goal added to strikes by Liam Ansell, Brendan Creed, Phil Roper and Christopher Griffiths in the first period.

Germany pulled their keeper Mark Appel and GB's Jack Waller was yellow-carded in the final minutes, but the hosts defended two penalty corners to hang on for the win.

Later, Great Britain's women face Germany at 20:00 BST, with both sides in action again on Thursday.