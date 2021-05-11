Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Hollie Pearne-Webb played for Great Britain in November 2019's successful Olympic qualifiers against Chile

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb returns to the Great Britain squad for the Pro League fixtures against Germany on Wednesday and Thursday.

The men's and women's teams will play Germany twice each at Lee Valley in their first home matches since 2019.

Pearne-Webb will be joined by fellow Olympic champions Giselle Ansley, Maddie Hinch and Shona McCallin.

In the men's squad, Olympians Henry Weir, Sam Ward, Harry Martin and David Ames are all back in action.

Rhys Smith is unavailable because of injury.

Pearne-Webb returns for the women, having missed their last Pro League matches, against the Netherlands and Belgium in October and November 2020, as she recovered from toe surgery.

But Emily Defroand, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin are injured and all miss out.

Hinch, Sarah Robertson and Phil Roper could play their 150th international matches, while Ollie Payne, Fiona Crackles and Rupert Shipperley may make their first appearances for Great Britain on home soil.

Great Britain fixtures against Germany

All at Lee Valley

Wednesday, 12 May: GB v Germany (men) - 17:30 BST

Wednesday, 12 May: GB v Germany (women) - 20:00 BST

Thursday, 13 May: GB v Germany (men) - 17:30 BST

Thursday, 13 May: GB v Germany (women) - 20:00 BST

Great Britain hockey squads

Women

Maddie Hinch (GK, England), Laura Unsworth (England), Sarah Evans (England), Anna Toman (England), Sarah Jones (Wales), Susannah Townsend (England), Sarah Robertson (Scotland), Charlotte Watson (Scotland), Ellie Rayer (England), Leah Wilkinson (Wales), Giselle Ansley (England), Hollie Pearne-Webb (capt, England), Shona McCallin (England), Sabbie Heesh (England), Lily Owsley (England), Jo Hunter (England), Grace Balsdon (England), Amy Costello (Scotland), Izzy Petter (England), Fiona Crackles (England).

Men

George Pinner (GK, England), David Ames (England), Henry Weir (England), Alan Forsyth (Scotland), Rupert Shipperley (Wales), Harry Martin (England), Chris Griffiths (England), Ian Sloan (England), Sam Ward (England), Phil Roper (England), Adam Dixon (capt, England), Brendan Creed (England), David Goodfield (England), Ollie Payne (GK, England), Liam Ansell (England), Harry Gibson (GK, England), Jack Waller (England). James Gall (England), Liam Sanford (England), Tom Sorsby (England), Zach Wallace (England), Jacob Draper (Wales).